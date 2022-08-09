August Frank Benson, Jr., 85, of Augusta, died on Sunday, Aug.7, 2022, at his home.
Frank was born on July 25, 1937, in East Orange, NJ, the son of the late August Frank Benson and Ann Gertrude Conklin Benson Knowles. He was a veteran in the United States Air Force for 23 years and the United States Navy for 3 years. Frank enjoyed guns, especially being a Winchester gun collector, planes, trains and antiques.
Frank was married to his first wife, Pearl Ann Pomeroy Benson. Pearl died May of 1994. He married his second wife, Betty Lou Stevens Benson on Oct. 19, 1995, in Winchester, Va. Betty Lou died on Jan. 26, 2020.
Surviving are 4 sons, August Frank “Frankie” Benson, III of Romney, Edward Charles Benson (Debbie) of Maurertown, Va., Tonney Kaw-uh (Teresa) of Yorktown, Va. and Alan Wayne Benson of Star Tannery, Va.; a daughter, Pamala Ann Benson of Augusta; a brother, George Charles Benson (Joyce) of Slanesville; a sister, Linda Hawley of West Orange, NJ; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a son, Leon Benson and a brother, William Edward “Benny” Benson.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be David Bradfield, Minister. Interment will follow in the Augusta Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
