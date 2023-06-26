Mabel Lee Wolford, 96, died March 14, 2023 in Chandler, Ariz
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Malick Cemetery, 175 Hoy Rd., Augusta, WV.
Arrangements are under the direction of Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va.
