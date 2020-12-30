Kitty Lou (Shreve) Alt, 74, of Green Spring, passed away from her battle with Lymphoma on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at UPMC Western Maryland surrounded by her family.
Born April 26, 1946, in Brushy Run, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late A. Bowers Shreve and Mabel C. (Painter) Shreve. Besides her parents, Kitty is preceded in death by her brother, Darrell Douglas Shreve; her sister, Peggy J. Smith; and by her niece, Elizabeth Ann Umstot.
Kitty is survived by her husband of 56 years, Loy A. Alt; her daughter, Lisa Conlon and husband Bobby of Bealton, Va.; her 2 sons, Steven Alt and Robbie Alt, both of Green Spring; her grandchildren, Jonathon Kimble and Brittney Corbett; and her great-grandchildren, Trinity and Monica. Kitty is also survived by her sisters, Beth Lease and husband Ernest of Keyser and Eva Ansel and husband Fred of Springfield; and her brother, Dennis Shreve of Keyser.
Kitty graduated from Fort Ashby High School with the Class of 1964. After high school, Kitty and Loy married and soon started their family with them living in Upper Tract, W.Va. In 1966 they moved to Green Spring and Kitty found employment with Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney and retired from there after 40+ years of service.
Kitty was a wonderful person and very easy to get along with. She may have had a tough exterior, but had a heart of gold inside. Kitty liked to have fun. From joking and kidding around, to attending Jamboree in the Hills, or going to NASCAR races, these are things she loved. She was loved by many and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, from noon to 1 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Ann Merkel officiating. Interment will be at Forest Glen Cemetery, Green Spring.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
