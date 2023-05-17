Carl W. Shockey

Carl William Shockey, 88, of Romney, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Carl was born on Sept. 22, 1934, to the late William “Bill” Shockey and Nettie (Kesner) Shockey. Also preceding him in death are 4 brothers, Arley, Daily, Harmon and Victor Shockey; and 2 sisters, Edith Dean and Arbula Slonaker.
Carl is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Donna J. (Jackson) Shockey; one son, Stephen A. Shockey (DebraDawn) of Hemet, Calif.; one daughter, Lois Lambert of Romney; a bonus son, Troy Jackson (Betty) of Augusta; 4 grandchildren, Victoria, Alexander and Theodore Shockey of Hemet and Matthew Lambert of Berkley Springs; 2 bonus grandchildren, Katie Jackson Vance (Ben) of Seneca Rocks and Holly Jackson Risen (Adam) of Stephens City; 2 great-grandchildren, Karmen and Dallas Lambert of Berkley Springs; and a bonus great-grandchild, Emma Grace Risen of Stephens City. In addition, he is survived by one sister, Retha Wise of Shanks; 3 sisters-in-law, Patty Shockey, Kitty Shockey and Betty Corbin, all of Romney; a special little girl, Mandy Baber of Bruceton Mills; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
Carl met the love of his life, Donna, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital in July 1979 and in December of that year, they were married. Like many others, Carl never had the opportunity to finish school. In 1986, while working two jobs, Carl was able to earn his GED from Hampshire High School. This was something he had thought about a lot because it mattered to him, so this was a very proud time for Carl and his family.
Many will remember Carl from Hampshire Memorial Hospital, where he worked as an orderly. He was also a houseparent for students at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. After many years, he proudly retired from both. Carl was not a fancy person. He was happy to have on a pair of jeans and a flannel shirt most days. He was never concerned about anything for himself, rather his thoughts were on helping others. The man never met a stranger and spent his life caring for other people.
Carl enjoyed gardening, hunting, and anything to do with the outdoors. He was also a fan of country music and enjoyed the older songs of Merle Haggard, George Jones, and the like. No matter what he was doing, you could always hear him singing one of their tunes.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Panhandle for their excellent care and the staff at Shenandoah Oncology in Winchester for their care and concern during his illness. Also, many thanks to our nephew, Elby, for taking Carl to all of his treatments, our neighbor, Donnie, for taking care of the lawn, and Shaffer Funeral Home for all their help.
Friends will be received Friday, May 19, 2023, at Shaffer Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service officiated by Pastor Tom Rowan will begin at 1 p.m., with internment at Ebenezer Cemetery in Romney immediately to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity in Carl’s memory.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
2 Timothy 4:7 - I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.