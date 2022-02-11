Linda Markins Davis, 66, of Yellow Spring, died on Monday, Feb.7, 2022, at her home.
Linda was born on Feb. 17, 1955, in Akron, OH, the daughter of the late Filcer and Ann Gum. She loved going to church and was a member of Amazing Grace Baptist Church in Capon Bridge. Linda enjoyed making crafts and candy, coloring, and going shopping. She loved spending time with her family, and she was loved by so many people.
Linda married Sonny Davis on June 8, 1973, in Winchester, Va.
Surviving with her husband of nearly 49 years is a son, Gary Davis (Jill) of Capon Bridge; 3 grandchildren, Briona Chapman (Eli Coffinberger), Brandon Chapman and Devin Davis; a great-granddaughter, Maleigha Coffinberger; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by a daughter, Amanda S. Jennings; and her mother-in-law, Helen Gess.
A visitation will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made by clicking the donate now tab online or sending payment to the Davis Family, c/o Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.