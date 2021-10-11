Anna Mae Combs, 84, of Augusta, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Born on July 17, 1937, in Kirby, she was the daughter of the late Lester E. Funk and Ethel R. Hott Funk.
Anna was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother. Through the years, she helped raise over 50 children, babysitting while their parents worked. She was a member of the Zoar Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Timbrook.
Surviving is her husband, Don R. Combs; 2 children, Larry Combs (Sheila) of Paw Paw and Patty Combs of Romney; a grandson, Brent Combs (Kari); 2 great-grandchildren, Madison and Collin; 9 siblings, Ersel Funk of Romney, Frances Davis of Kirby, Catherine Ludwig of Baker, Dorothy High of Slanesville, Shirley Veach of Purgitsville, Robert Funk of Elkins, Eugene Funk of Augusta, Roy Funk of Romney and Wanda Hott of Kirby.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Michael Cheshire officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery Augusta.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
