Harold ‘Joe’ Adams
Harold Joseph “Joe” Adams, 55, of Romney, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at his home.
Born on May 19, 1968 in Cumberland, Md., he was the son of Diana Sue Mongold Haines.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Wilson “Buck” Haines; and his grandparents that helped raise him, Joe and Rosella Mongold.
Joe is survived by the love of his life, best friend and wife of 20 years, Renee D. (Simmons) Adams whom he married on Sept. 28, 2002; his sons, who were his pride and joy, Nikolas and Nathanyal Adams; his mother, Diana Haines of Romney; the daughter he never had, Shayla Lee; bonus son, Randy McGee; a brother, Dwayne Haines of Romney; sister, Annette Adams of Englewood, Fla.; a special niece, Jada “Pumpkin butt”; his grandma, Lucy; his mother-in-law, Debbie Simmons; numerous aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews, lots of good friends and his dog, Rascal.
Joe worked at the Unimin Sand mine in Gore, Va. He was a hard worker but enjoyed his time off hunting, fishing, riding horses, camping at Wapacoma, and playing softball on his team, Nasty Boys. His great joy in life was spending time with his sons.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 3 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Wendell Everett officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Sunday.
All arrangements are handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
