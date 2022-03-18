Mary Ann (Biser) Parrill, 72, of Burlington, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her residence while under the care of WVU Hospice.
Born on May 4, 1949, in Keyser, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Herman Biser, Jr. and Arlena A. (Fleming) Biser. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. "Butch" Parrill on May 9, 2000 and a sister, Betty Lou Whiteman.
Mrs. Parrill was a 1967 graduate of Keyser High School. She was a dedicated member of the Beaver Run Church of the Brethren and enjoyed sewing and baking and decorating cakes. Her life revolved around her kids and grandkids and their activities.
Surviving are her children, Charles F. "Chuck" Parrill, II, Lisa Parrill and fiance Jerry Kile and Sandy Fisher and husband Bryan, all of Burlington; 5 grandchildren, Kayla Clemons and husband Chad, Charity Lear and husband Brandon, Derek Kile, Bryan Fisher, II and Logan Fisher; and 3 great-grandchildren, Liam, Blake and Colson Lear. Also surviving is her brother, Allen Herman Biser and wife Wendy of Burlington; her sister, Donna Kay Kessel and husband Dave of Burlington; 2 special friends, Amy Lou Ludwick of Burlington and Joyce Bell Richards of Ravenswood, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Beaver Run Church of the Brethren on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bob Shrout officiating. Friends will also be received at the church 1 hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Beaver Run Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.