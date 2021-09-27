Daniel “Magoo” William McGee, 68, of Lost City, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at his residence.
Born on Jan. 26, 1953, in Uniontown, Pa., he was the son of the late Leo G. McGee and Agnes C. Hagan McGee.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Lucy Webster officiating. Interment will be in Greenfield Cemetery, Wardensville.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
