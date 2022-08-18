Dr. Nabal B. Giron, 80, of Romney, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his residence.
Born on Dec. 16, 1941 in the Philippines, he was the son of the late Dr. Jose C. Giron and Consorcia Burguillos Giron. He came from a large family of 15 of which many like Nabal followed in their father’s footsteps and became physicians. He and his wife, Dr. Zinnia Giron, moved to Romney in 1978 and established their medical practice, Giron & Giron. They chose Romney because they found the people to be so warm and welcoming. They were well loved and their patients became friends over the years. In his spare time, Nabal enjoyed swimming, scuba diving, traveling and photography. He and his wife purchased a farm in Augusta where they enjoyed their horses.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dr. Zinnia Giron, on March 18, 2022, and 2 sisters.
He is survived by 3 brothers and 7 sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, 115 E. Birch Lane, Romney.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
