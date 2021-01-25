Alice Wiltrout Metz, 81, of Essex, Md., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Born on February 3, 1939, in Hampshire County, West Virginia she is the daughter of the late Floyd Wiltrout and Faye Parker Wiltrout.
Alice is survived by her brother, Floyd “Pete” Wiltrout of Decatur, Ill., and his wife Mary; nieces Diane Steckel and husband Marc, Deborah Dempsey and husband Jeff, her great-nephews and great-niece Carter, Bryce, Holden and Izzy. She is also survived by other numerous family members and friends.
Alice was a member of Essex Methodist Church and enjoyed traveling to St. Petersburg, Fla., Ocean City, Md., Canaan Valley, W.Va. and Massanutten, Va. several times a year.
Alice loved her dogs and adopted several of them from local animal shelters in both West Virginia and Maryland.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 12 p.m. in Arnold Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Hampshire County, P.O. Box 335, Augusta, WV 26704.
Arrangements by the family-owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home of Essex, Md.
