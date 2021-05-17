Kay Frances LaBonte, 76, of Green Spring, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
Born on June 26, 1944, in Cumberland, Md., she was a daughter of the late Harry and Margaret "Betty" Merkel. She was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Bill and Tom Merkel.
Surviving are her siblings, Barbara Corbin, Carol Dawson and Darrell Merkel; her 2 children, Ivadene Deffenbaugh and Kevin LaBonte; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and 1 amazing great-grandchild. She had close friends that meant the world to her that she adopted as her own, Dick Rugg and Tina Stahlman, along with her family.
Some of Kay's greatest joys in life were a good bonfire with a cold beer after a day of fishing, hunting or working in her garden. She had a story for almost every occasion, and always had time for everyone; she never met a stranger. If you wish to honor Kay, watch a forensic file show; stop at a yard sale; buy from a local thrift store; have a hoagie or hop on a four-wheeler and take a ride. She will be greatly missed; her legacy and memories will continue on through her friends and loved ones.
Mrs. LaBonte donated her body to the Human Gift Registry and due to social guidelines, there will be no funeral or memorial service at this time.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, assisted the family with the arrangements.
