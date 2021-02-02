David Austin Bridges, II, died unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Warrenton, Va. He passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior Jesus at the age of 39.
Born January 20, 1982, in Winchester, Va., David is survived by his mother, Louisa Gainer Bridges, and by his father, David Austin Bridges. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Sarah Bridges Cruikshank and husband Matt and Elizabeth Bridges Johnson and husband Brandon; 1 brother, Christopher J. Bridges and wife Kacey; 10 beloved nieces and nephews, Lily, Layla, Elle, Clara, Audrey, Kate, Josh, Caleb, Levi and William; and by his paternal grandmother, Joan Bridges.
David is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Vance A. Bridges; his maternal grandfather, Laurel A. Gainer; maternal grandmother, Margaret “Peggy Mac” Miller Gainer Newell; and paternal step-grandfather, Robert Y. Newell, III.
David was a miracle baby. He was the joy of both his parents’ and grandparents’ heart. He was not expected to live, but was born perfect. He was a healthy, happy baby and child. His life was dedicated to the Lord at the age of 1 along with his Godparents, David Gainer, Robin Gainer, Cathy Lambert and Louisa Hardy.
David spent his early years at home with his mom in a carefree childhood. He was curious and intelligent. He attended school in Winchester and won the Frederick County Science Fair in his age group in 2nd grade. In 4th grade he had his award-winning artwork displayed in the Frederick County School Board office. David loved playing first trumpet in the Jazz Band in the 7th grade. He was a record holder in the 8th grade in the triple jump at James Wood Middle School. He was in the gifted program and Fellowship of Christian Athletics and the DARE Program. He attended First Assembly of God Church Royal Rangers in grade school and Shenandoah Valley Christian Academy Youth Group in high school. David dedicated his life to the Lord in childhood and considered being a missionary.
David excelled in sports, both football and track. He excelled in academic work and band. He graduated from Sherando High School, Stephens City, Va. with an Advanced Diploma. He then went on to attend Germanna Community College and Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Va. He worked for Builder’s One in Warrenton. David was community minded and a volunteer for the Fauquier Animal Shelter. He also volunteered for the Warrenton Food Bank and attended the Warrenton United Methodist Church.
David enjoyed visiting Hampshire County and hiking, boating and fishing. He loved his grandparents farm on Delray Road, where he helped his grandfather with the animals. He enjoyed camping with his Dad and cousins, Jordan and Emery, and Uncle David Gainer and Uncle Joe Gainer at Seneca Rocks, Dolly Sods, and Cacapon State Park.
In his spare time, David liked to collect rare books, antiques, garden, paint, sculpt, enjoyed American history, politics, photography, his dog and nature. He had a great sense of humor. He consistently demonstrated a Christ-like character by helping those in need, especially his grandmother Peggy Mac after her stroke and Ry Newell Gandy who was disabled in a wheelchair. He was a good son, brother and friend. He loved his siblings dearly and was generous to his nieces and nephews, always buying them gifts. He was a good listener and conversationalist who gave unselfishly to his family.
To know David was to love David. He was a kind-hearted gentle man who was deeply adored by his family and many friends and will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Indian Mound Cemetery in Romney with Pastor Mark James officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in David’s memory can be made to American Diabetes Foundation, Fauquier Animal Shelter or the Warrenton Food Bank.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.