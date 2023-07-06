Wilson R. Jones (known by many as Butch or Dick Jones or “The Saw Man”), 83, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Mountain Memories Assisted Living & Retirement Center in Elkins, W.Va.
Born Sept. 22, 1939, in Washington, D.C., Dick grew up in Cheverly, Md. and graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1957. Dick loved working with his hands and had a passion for working on small engines. He began his career as a small engine mechanic and spent decades selling chainsaws and power equipment throughout Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, prior to relocating to Purgitsville in 1985.
Dick’s hobbies and interests included hunting and fishing, cruising in anything that went fast, but above all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and driving them around “The Farm” when they were little. Dick married his childhood sweetheart Diane Franklin in 1962 and they enjoyed 48 years together prior to Diane’s passing. Together Dick and Diane founded Mill Creek Saw Shop in 1985 and successfully operated it in Burlington with their son Rod for over 33 years.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife Diane Jones; sister Patricia Dutton; and mother, Maybelle Utt.
Dick is survived by his two sons, Rod and Randall (Carolyn) Jones Sr.; six grandchildren, Scott Jones, Colin (Jennifer) Jones, Bailey Jones, Valerie Jones, Randall Jones Jr. and Brystal Jones.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at noon at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
