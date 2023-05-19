Nancy L. Neal

Nancy Lee Neal, 79, of Three Churches, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2023, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney.
Born on April 16, 1943, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Edward Hagan and Florence Stine Hagan and the granddaughter of the Stine family at Fort Collier in Winchester, Va.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Camilla and Colleen and her younger brother, Edward “Teddy” Hagan, II.
She is survived by her husband Tom; and her 4 children, Charles “Butch” Stanbery, Tammy Fassalaigue, Roger White and Thomas E. Neal of North Carolina; one granddaughter; and one great-granddaughter. The extended families include the Neal, Kalons, Shuck, Covey, Stanbery, Ryder and the White families.
Nancy was a faithful wife and friend having worked as a beautician, a buyer at Murphy’s, a clerk at Safeway, and a camp worker at Peterkin, Romney. She enjoyed doing and creating crafts, was part of the “Lamplighters program” at Mt. Rainier Christian Church and was the hostess for the Bible study at Faith Mountain. It was through Nancy that our 80 acres was named Faith Mountain due to her faith as a survivor of breast cancer in the early 90s. She was affiliated with the Chapel of the Cross.
Funeral services were held at Faith Mountain on March 29, 2023, with Pastor David Bradfield officiating. Interment was in the Garden of the Cross.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Hope Christian Church, Augusta, with a meal following afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chapel of the Cross, c/o Hope Christian Church, Augusta, WV or Ft. Collier Foundation Civil War Center, 922 Martinsburg Pike, Winchester, VA 22601 or Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
The family wishes to thank everyone for the prayers, phone calls, cards, and food concerning the welfare of Nancy. God is good.
Arrangements were handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
