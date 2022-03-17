Aaron Matthew Reed, 42, of Romney, died Thursday, March 10, 2022, at his residence.
Born on Aug. 19, 1979, in Cumberland, Md., he was a son of Cindy (Kesner) Strickler and stepfather, John Strickler of Shanks and the late Dana Garth Reed. He also was preceded in death by a sister, Clarissa Dawn "Sissy" Reed.
Aaron was a 1998 graduate of Petersburg High School and was employed in the construction industry and a block worker and in industrial electrical. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, metal detecting and anything involving the outdoors. He loved nature and was a devoted friend, brother, son and uncle.
Surviving, in addition to his mother and stepfather are a brother, Jared Strickler of Romney; a nephew, Jonathon Reed of Romney; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and a mountain of friends.
Friends will be received at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 1 p.m. with Denny Moyers officiating.
Interment will be in the Maysville Cemetery, Maysville, W.Va.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Smith Funeral Home, 2266 Northwestern Turnpike Burlington, WV 26710.
Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel.
