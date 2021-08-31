Donna Marie “Elvis” Wolford (Corbin), 73 of Romney, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Born on Dec. 4, 1947, in Hampshire Co., the daughter of the late Albert W. Corbin Sr. and Bertha E. Beatty Corbin Manning.
Donna worked at Joe Corbin’s grocery store, assistant manager of High Stores in Northern Virginia, worked at Kinney Shoe Factory, a bartender for the VFW in Romney for 20 years, cooked at Mt. Top Restaurant for 16 years and part-time cook at WV Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. She was the most caring and giving person with a heart of gold. She loved to have fun and cut up with her friends, even take a sip of moonshine and act like a teenager. She was very close to all her family. A huge Elvis fan her whole life, signing every note, letter or card, “ Love Donna & Elvis.”
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph E. Corbin, Roger K. Corbin, Julian B. Corbin, Baby Corbin, Roger “Butch” Manning and Baby Manning; sisters, Joyce P. Patterson and Ione Manning.
Surviving is a son, Michael A. Corbin; grandson Colton (Sarah) Corbin; granddaughter Laken Corbin; great-grandson, her greatest blessing, Hudson M. Corbin; brothers, Albert W. Corbin Jr. and Randall Manning (Cathy); sister Connie Reisinger (Ed); brother in-law, Robert B. Patterson; and sister-in-law, Lois Hockensmith; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and lots of special friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to Helping Hands, 24 W. Main St., Romney, WV.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
