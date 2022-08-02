Patty Jo Haines, 57, of Cross Junction, Va., died on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Va. Services will be private and arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Carroll A. Poland Sr. (2)
- State barn sets sights on national grant opportunities (1)
- The place name in Hampshire County that makes me smile every time I say it is: (1)
- Night visitor (1)
- Briar C. Hott (1)
- The abortion ‘debate’ (1)
- W.Va. dispersing summer meal money (1)
- Mylissa’s Law brings comfort (1)
- Dear DEAR (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.