Douglas Kirk "Doug" Smith, 73, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend of Keyser, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser.
Born on Feb. 15, 1948, in Keyser, he was a son of the late Franklin Elwood and Lily K. (Staggs) Smith. He also was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Hazel K. "Gram" (Ralston) Staggs, who helped to rear him; his father and mother-in-law, Jesse and Mary E. Braithwaite; 2 brothers, Donald and Dennis Smith and 2 nieces, Melissa (Smith) Fink and Pamela (Braithwaite) Costilow.
Doug was a 1966 graduate of Keyser High School and served in the U.S. Army National Guard Reserve Unit, 351st Ordnance Company, Romney and was a member of Post #91, American Legion in Romney. He was a proud retired journeyman carpenter with Carpenters Local 1024 in Cumberland, Md. He was an excellent carpenter and built a home for his family while passing along his carpentry knowledge and skills to his sons.
Surviving is his wife Mary Lou (Braithwaite) Smith; his sons, Greg Smith and wife Phoebe, Randy Smith and wife Jennifer and Jonathan Smith; his grandchildren, Tristan Smith, Colin Smith, Alan Smith, Dalen Judy, Dalton Marken, Jesse Wilson, Sydney Wilson, Joshua Smith, Sierra Smith, Jacob Smith and Jeremiah Smith. Also surviving are 3 brothers, F.T. "Tom" Smith and wife Martha, James Smith and wife Cindy and Frankie Smith and wife Barbara; and 2 sisters, Shirley Marshall and Linda Wilfong; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob and Glenda Braithwaite, Delores and Tom Bean, Roger Braithwaite, Norman Braithwaite and Donna Clark, Bonnie and Edward Shuck and Steve and Lisa Braithwaite; a dear friend Charley Snyder and wife Sandra and a very special niece, Karen Bean.
At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation or services.
Private graveside services for the family will be conducted at the Cabin Run Cemetery, Keyser.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000.
