Christine Marie Corbin, 75, of Augusta, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center, Morgantown, W.Va.
Born on Sept. 15, 1946, in Winchester, Va., she was the daughter of the late Charles Nicholas Perando and Clara Maxine Daugherty Perando.
She was a member of the Tearcoat Church of the Brethern, Augusta.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edwin Perando.
She is survived by her son, Paul Corbin of Augusta; and a sister, Charlotte Adkins of Buchannon, Va.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, with Pastor Thomas Rowen officiating. Interment will be in Tearcoat Cemetery, Augusta. Pallbearers will be Troy McKee, Wayne Perando, Scott Perando, Hunter Perando, Hayden Perando and Paul Corbin.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
