Lake Yvonne Clark, 85, of Capon Bridge, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Yvonne was born on July 4, 1936, in Paw Paw, the daughter of the late Ernest H. and Ethel B. Kearns Youngblood. She was a member of the Baptist Faith, worked in the kitchen at Capon Springs & Farms, and was a member of the CEO club. Yvonne enjoyed yard sales, crafting, decorating for Christmas, eating lunch with friends and spending time with family.
Yvonne married George Allen Clark on May 7, 1955, in Winchester, Va. George Allen died on Aug. 16, 1989.
Surviving are 2 sons, Richard A. “Ricky” Clark (Cindy) of Kirby and Gary W. Clark (Carol) of Capon Bridge; 2 daughters, K. Roxanne McDonald Newlin (Bill) of Winchester, Va. and Brenda L. Levathes (Dave Knight) of Gore, Va.; 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Cheryl Mowery Michael.
She is preceded in death by a son, George David Clark; 2 brothers, Ralph I. Youngblood and Fred Youngblood; 5 sisters, Carolyn Peer, Clara Jane Youngblood, Janet Mowery, Vada McDonald and Evelyn Lee.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor George Michael. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Whitacre, Va.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ministry of Mary Howard, c/o Giffin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
