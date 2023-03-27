Judith L. DeFazio

Judith Lorraine DeFazio, 77, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023. Judy left peacefully from this life to the next while in the comfort of her home with Carl, her husband, and hospice by her side.
She was never alone or far from those she loved. Judy was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and a great cook.
Born in Adeline, W.Va., on May 19, 1945, and growing up in Fish Creek, W.Va., she was always surround by a crowd growing up in a loving home as the youngest of seven children. At the age of 21, she married her high school sweetheart. Judy and Carl were long-time residents of Kirby, from 1982 until their recent departure to Morgantown, W.Va. Carl, Judy and their two girls were able to grow and flourish within the local community. She lived a full life always celebrating those around her and ensuring they knew they were loved.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Carl; two daughters, Kimberley (R John) and Jacqueline (Jon); seven grandchildren, David, Kristen, Zachary, Abigail, Joshua, Jace and Alexandra; and two great-grandchildren, Addison and Connor.
A viewing will be held Monday, March 27, 2023, at McKee Funeral Home in Augusta, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Romney, with Father Thomas officiating. Her final resting place will be at Hott’s Chapel Cemetery, Kirby.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to hospice in memory of Judith DeFazio.
Donations can be sent to Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
