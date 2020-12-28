Dorothy Catherine (Buckley) Swisher, 74, of Levels, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Rosewood Center, Grafton, W.Va. with her family by her side.
Born on May 6, 1946, in Hardy Co., she was the daughter of the late Overton A. Buckley and Betty Catherine Ours Buckley.
Dorothy was a 1964 graduate of Romney High School. After graduation, she worked for Cookman’s Insurance, Hampshire Truck in Romney and Kentland Orchards, Three Churches before becoming an aide for Hampshire County schools at John J. Cornwell. After that she became a homemaker.
Dorothy was very active in the Levels community. She was a 50+ year member of the Levels Fire Co. Aux., 4-H leader of the On the Level 4-H Club and was a member of Levels CEOS Club. She attended Levels United Methodist Church. Dorothy’s dedication made a difference in a lot of children’s lives. She loved sewing, crafts and her cats.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James O. Buckley.
Surviving is her husband, Thomas E. Swisher, whom she married on November 20, 1965, in Levels; a daughter, Jennifer Swisher of Levels; a sister, Barbara Lambert of Levels; a brother, Ronald (Pete) Buckley of Moorefield; 2 grandchildren, Kayla Didawick and Tyler Swisher; 4 nephews, Corey, Merle Jeremy and Jason; and 2 nieces, Virginia and Kelly.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Levels Cemetery, Levels, with Pastor Harold George officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Levels Vol. Fire Co., 28 Frenches Station Rd., Levels, WV 25431.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
