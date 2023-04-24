William “Bill” B. Roomsburg, 90, of Augusta, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
He was born on Sept. 17, 1932, on the east side of Cooper Mountain to O’dell and Elsie Wolfe Roomsburg, by whom he is preceded in death. He is also predeceased by his daughter, Debra Ann Fuller; son-in-law, Gary Fuller; and brother, Robert Roomsburg. He attended Little Capon Baptist Church.
Bill graduated from Capon Bridge High School in 1950. He attended Shepherd College for two years, then went to West Virginia University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Education. He did graduate work at both WVU and Frostburg State University. After college, he began a life of service to his community.
In 1954, he was employed by the Hampshire County Board of Education to teach vocational agriculture, FFA, and shop. Throughout his 35-year career, he taught students plant science, livestock, soil science, forestry and the many phases of leadership. He trained teams which competed in public speaking, parliamentary procedure, tractor driving and other various competition. His students also participated in annual ham, bacon and egg shows.
As a result of classroom teaching and contests, he received many awards including the FFA Honorary Chapter Farmer Degree, Honorary State Farmer Degree and Honorary American Farmer Degree. From the Alpha Tau Alpha fraternity at WVU, he received an award for teaching future vocational agriculture teachers through WVU. He was honored to have taught students from West Virginia and around the world including Tanzania in Southern Africa.
Bill was a member of the Augusta Ruritan Club for 64 years. Sixty years ago, he was on the committee that purchased the land that is now the current Hampshire County Fairgrounds. He worked on all phases of the process to get the fairgrounds where they are today in order to hold the Hampshire County Fair and other community events. One highlight of his Ruritan service and teacher career combined, was the start of the Hampshire County Livestock Show and Sale at the fair. His son, Paul, showed the first animal at the fair. The 2022 fair marked the 50th anniversary of the livestock show and sale with over 140 exhibitors. In 1999, he received the District Ruritan Distinguished Service Award. In 2000, he received the Upper WV Ruritan Member of the Year and was named a Tom Downing Fellow in appreciation of personal effort in the club and community.
Other awards he received include the Striving for Excellence Award from Hampshire High School, Friend of 4-H Award, and the Hampshire County Hall of Fame. In 2013, he received the Outstanding Citizen Award from the Office of the County Commission for contributions of service that improved the quality of life for citizens of Hampshire County. In 2016, he received an award from the County Commission for an Excellent Career Dedicated to Teaching. He was named a Knight of Olde Hampshire in 2022. Bill’s impact on his community was deep and widespread.
In 1959, Bill and his wife, Dorothy, bought the first piece of what is affectionately known as Roomsburg Hill. The property included a small white farmhouse. Of the 24 Roomsburg family members, 18 have lived in that little white farmhouse and 21 have called Roomsburg Hill home at some point in their lives. Although the patriarch of the Roomsburg family has passed on, the decisions he made starting before most of us were born have benefited and will bless his loved ones for years to come.
Bill is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Zuechner Roomsburg; and his sons, Paul Roomsburg and wife, Lisa, and Mark Roomsburg and his wife, Alicia. He was Pap to grandchildren, Ashley Suddath and husband, Luke, Amy Rickman and husband, Brandon, Cole Roomsburg, Dillon Fuller and wife, Aimee, and Chloe Jones and husband, Scott; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Lane and Kade Suddath, Briar and Chet Rickman, Addalyn and Everett Fuller, and Aurora Jones. He is also survived by his sisters, Nina Mauk, Mary Bane and Judith Slonaker.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Hope Christian Church, Augusta, with Pastor Robert Jeffreys officiating. Interment will be in Tearcoat Cemetery, Augusta. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Backpack Program benefiting Augusta Elementary School through Christ Community Church. Checks may be sent to C.C.C., P.O. Box 786, Augusta, WV 26704.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
