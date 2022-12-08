Jerry A. Wolford

Jerry Allen Wolford, 76, of Falls Church, Va., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his residence.
Born on Jan. 7, 1946, in Points, he was the son of the late William L. and Lillian E. (Fultz) Wolford.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal Wolford; son and daughter-in-law, Derrell and Dow Wolford; daughter and son-in-law, Gwen and Will Mitchell; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Jay Avery; along with 6 grandsons; 1 granddaughter; and a great-grandson.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Malick Cemetery, Augusta, with Pastor Robert Jeffries officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
