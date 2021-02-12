Margaret “Peggy” Elizabeth Clancey Gee, 77, of Paw Paw, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
Peggy is predeceased by her parents, Jack Clancey and Elizabeth Shortall Clancey. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, David M. Gee “Col. G” (Col. USMC, retired) of Paw Paw; a son, Robert (wife Amy) Gee of Albuquerque, NM; a daughter, Elizabeth (husband Greg) Saville of Romney; 3 brothers, John, Robbie and Michael Clancey and 5 grandchildren.
Born on Aug. 16, 1943, on Staten Island, NY where Peggy was raised and graduated from High School. She later graduated from Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, W.Va. and spent a career as a substitute teacher on Staten Island and in Hampshire County.
Peggy’s ashes will be buried on their family farm in Paw Paw in a private, graveside service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers and in keeping with her life-long love of animals, please contribute to Hampshire County Animal Control, 155 Kerr Dr., Augusta, WV 26704.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
