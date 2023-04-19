Lloyd L. Culp

Lloyd Leon Culp, 92, of High View, died on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility in Kearneysville, W.Va.
Lloyd was born on June 7, 1930, in Berkeley Springs, the son of the late Harry R. and Clora P. True Culp. He was a member of the Christian faith. A mechanic for 29-1/2 years having worked for Super Service, Time DC, 10 years for Clarke Motors, 5+ years for Interstate Trucks & Zuckerman Scrap Yard all of Winchester, Va. Lloyd loved to hunt, fish and farming, especially enjoying making hay.
Lloyd married Violet Kelsoe Culp on Dec. 23, 1949, in Hagerstown, Md. Violet died on May 24, 1994.
Surviving are two sons, Leon W. Culp of High View and Glenn W. Culp (Vanessa) of Winchester; a daughter, Linda K. Johnson (Michael) of High View; a sister, Francis Canby of Hedgesville, W.Va.; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a son, James R. Culp; a great-granddaughter, Kassi Culp; two brothers, Joyce and George Culp; and two sisters, Mildred Sharder and Phyliss Clark.
Family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. with a service to follow at 2:30 p.m. Officiating will be Robert Flippo and Tyler Jayne. Interment will follow in the Timber Ridge Cemetery in High View.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Timber Ridge Cemetery, c/o Alan Brill, 5864 Carpers Pike, Yellow Spring, WV 26865.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
