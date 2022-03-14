Noah “Jack” Michael, 73, of Kirby, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on Feb. 7, 1949, in Romney, he was the son of the late Grover Michael and Francis Haines Michael.
Jack was a graduate of Hampshire High, Class of 1968. He retired from the meat department of A&P/Superfresh and then worked at Loudon Heights Mulch. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and mowing his grass. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He attended Kirby Assembly of God Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant grandson and granddaughter, Taylor Michael.
He is survived by his wife, Irene (Fitzwater) Michael; 3 sons, Marvin Michael and wife Tracy, of Old Fields, Kenneth L. Michael and wife, Shenandoah and Jason Michael and wife Brook, both of Kirby; sisters, Margaret Yokley of Martinsburg, W.Va., Mary Lou Hott of Kirby, and Judy Reynolds of Aiken, SC; brothers, Marvin Michael, Grover “Junior” Michael, both of Capon Bridge, and Dickie Garber of Augusta; 5 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Kirby Assembly of God Church with Pastor Jed Metzler officiating. Interment will be in Hott’s Chapel Cemetery, Kirby.
The family will receive friends on Monday, 7 to 9 p.m., at the church.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
