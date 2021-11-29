Sharon Kay Pownall, 73, of Winchester, Va., passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester.
Born on May 7, 1948 in Grafton, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late William Knotts and Betty Curry Knotts.
She was a loving wife, mother and Nana.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Knotts.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny L. Pownall; a son, Donnie Lee Davis of Winchester; a daughter, Shannon Hillard of Winchester; a granddaughter, Cali Dawn Hillard; and a brother, Grady Knotts of Grafton.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Covenant Baptist Church, Romney, with Pastor Dale Myers officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends one hour prior.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
