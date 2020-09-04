John Allen Richardson, 67, of Romney, went to Heaven to live out eternity with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va. after a long and courageous fight with lung cancer.
Born on June 2, 1953 in Princeton, W.Va., he was the son of the late Clenon Dean and Thelma Josephine Richardson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Covenant Baptist Church, Romney, with Pastor Dale Myers officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to American Cancer Society.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
