Bonnie Jean (Hockman) Garvin, 80, of Augusta, died March 31, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Born July 1, 1941, in Augusta, she was the daughter of the late Waldo and Buanna (Bowman) Hockman.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, William R. Hockman.
Bonnie was a graduate of Thurmont High School, Thurmont, Md. and Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, W.Va. She earned her Master’s Degree in Education from Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind.
Bonnie was retired from Cash Valley School, LaVale, Md., where she had been a dedicated teacher. Anyone who was blessed to have her as a teacher, knew she loved and cared about them.
Bonnie attended Christ Episcopal Church, Winchester, Va. She belonged to Re Temple #118, Daughters of the Nile.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 57 years, Harry A. Garvin; devoted daughters, Kelli J. Airis and husband Brian, and Melissa A. Worthington and husband Michael; and, granddaughter Lindsay A. Worthington, the light of her life.
Family and friends will be received at the Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., 10182 Frankfort Highway, Fort Ashby, WV, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m.
A Celebration of Life event will take place at the Ali Ghan Shrine Center later this year; the date and time will be announced.
To honor Bonnie, donations may be made to the Ali Ghan Shrine Transportation Fund, P.O. Box 1416, Cumberland, MD 21501-1416. (This Fund is used to cover food, gas, and lodging expenses when the local Shriners take patients to one of the Shriners Hospitals in the United States for treatment).
Arrangements are by Upchurch Funeral Home, Fort Ashby.
