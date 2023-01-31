Barbara L. Landes

Barbara Lou Landes, 69, of Capon Bridge, died on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at her home.
Barbara was born on July 16, 1953, in Petersburg, the daughter of Mary L. Crites Hardy of Franklin, W.Va. and the late Fred W. Hardy. She was a member of the Good Shepherd Church of Christ in Capon Bridge, where she helped with vacation bible school and crafts. She was a Girl Scout leader and a volunteer at the Capon Bridge Elementary and CCAP in Capon Bridge. Barbara enjoyed crafts, camping, road trips, dinners, cookouts and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Barbara married Edward L. Landes on Aug. 7, 1971, in Oakland, Md.
Surviving with her husband of 51 years are two daughters, Annette L. Tomek (Devin) of Capon Bridge and Mandy L. Llewellyn (Rodney) of Augusta; two brothers, Brady Hardy and Eric Hardy both of Petersburg; two sisters, Catherine Batman of Belington, W.Va. and Christina Henry of Ludington, Mich.; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to the Amazing Grace Food Pantry, P.O. Box 540, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.