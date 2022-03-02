Allen P. Sirbaugh, 87, of Capon Bridge, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his residence.
Born on Oct. 24, 1934, in High View, he was the son of the late Paul E. Sirbaugh and Nita (Slonaker) Sirbaugh.
He worked in law enforcement in Hampshire Co. for over 25 years and served as Sheriff of Hampshire County in 1984. He owned and operated Capon Sport Shop in Capon Bridge and Capon Security.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Renee Sirbaugh and 2 sisters, Elaine Shanholtz and Shirley Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nancy “Kay” (Wolford) Sirbaugh whom he married on June 18, 1955 in Hagerstown, Md.; a son, Glenn Sirbaugh of Capon Bridge; daughters, Tammy Roomsburg of Capon Bridge and Lisa Smith of Winchester, Va.; 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Alanna McGuinn officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Gore, Va.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.