John Ty Chandler, 58, of Augusta, died on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center, Va.
Ty was born on Sept. 25, 1962, in Beckley, W.Va., the son of the late John Duff Chandler and Dottie Harvey Chandler. Ty enjoyed hunting, fishing, putting model planes together and loved spending time with his sister Stacie and all her family.
Ty married Lorrie Snyder Chandler on May 5, 1990, in Charles Town, W.Va.
Surviving with his wife of 30 years is his sister Stacie C. Starnes (Calvin) of Capon Bridge; 2 nephews, James “Tyler” Jircitano (Cierra) and Nicholas “Nick” Jircitano (Allison); and several great nieces and nephews, Marley, Dakota, Nick, Jackson and Stevie.
He is preceded in death by a great nephew, Dexter Owen Jircitano.
A celebration of Ty’s life will be held at a future date.
All arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
