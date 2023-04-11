Jennifer L. Southerly

Jennifer Lynne Southerly, 58, of Romney, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at her home.
Born on Nov. 26, 1964, in Romney, she was the daughter of the late William E. Carlile and Janet L. (Keckley) Carlile of Romney.
Jennifer was a graduate of Hampshire High School, Class of 1983. She attended Cosmetology school and worked as a hairdresser most of her life. She was a member of Romney First Baptist Church. Family was everything to Jennifer and she dedicated her life to them. She loved to go camping and to travel, especially to Myrtle Beach, SC.
She is survived by her husband and love of her life, Tim Southerly, whom she married on July 22, 1984. She is also survived by her daughter, Tristan Berg (Josh) of Romney; son, Derek Southerly; her only grandchild, Aaralynne; and her sisters, Lisa Haines of Shanks and Missy Keiter of Myrtle Beach, SC.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, 115 E. Birch Lane, Romney, with Speaker Chris Chambers. Interment will be in Indian Mound Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hampshire Co. Relay for Life, c/o Tracey Wygal, 99 Arbor Mist Dr., Capon Bridge, WV 26711 or www.relayforlife.org/hampshirewv.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.