Thomas Howell “TA” Attaway, Jr., 68, of Romney, passed away at his residence on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Born March 17, 1954, in Rome, Ga., he was the son of the late Thomas Howell Attaway and Annie Juanita (Flowers) Attaway.
TA is survived by his wife of 30 years, Barbara B. (Parker) Attaway of Romney; his daughters, Holly B. Attaway of Lexington Park, Md. and Ellie M. Attaway of Denver, Colo.; his sister, Mary Elizabeth “Tippy” Hackett and husband Thomas of Rome, Ga.; his nieces, Heather Byington and husband Will of Rome and Emily Oyler and husband Blake of Rome; and by his mother-in-law, Betty J. Parker of Romney.
TA grew up in Rome and graduated from Darlington School. He later received his Bachelor’s Degree from Frostburg State University. While playing baseball in school, he became known as “the mouth that roared,” a moniker that stuck with him throughout his life. Often, you would hear him before you saw him.
His passions in life were skiing, baseball, golf, and the Allman Brothers. It was his love of skiing that led him to West Virginia many years ago. Last year, TA fulfilled a life-long dream of his and attended Game 4 of the 2021 World Series. It was there that he watched his beloved Atlanta Braves make their way to becoming World Series Champions once again.
One would not describe TA as being mechanically inclined, technically adept, or a master griller, but he could wrestle up a mean pot of chili. He lived a very colorful life, not always walking the straight and narrow path. Some detours worked out fine, some not so well. Of all his endeavors and accomplishments in his life, he was most proud of his daughters. He had a distinct and indescribable laugh that was either contagious or cleared the room. For those that knew and loved him, it was a laugh that they’ll not soon forget.
A gathering of friends and family for storytelling and food will be held in Canaan Valley at the Canaan Valley Fire Department on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 4 p.m.
TA’s wishes would be that instead of sending flowers, you play a round of golf or watch a baseball game in his honor.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
