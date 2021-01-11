Norma Arlene Shanklin, 82, of Kirby, passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at her home.
Born on November 21, 1938, in Fort Seybert, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Calvin G. and Audrey M. (Shaver) Mongold.
Norma was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a homemaker, graduated from Petersburg High School and attended Bethel Baptist Church, Kirby.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Allen Shobe; a grandson, Michael Philpott; and a brother, David Mongold.
Surviving is her husband, Richard Lee Shanklin; 5 children, David Shanklin of Glen Burnie, Md., Cindy Wyman of Evans, Ga., Robert Shanklin, Ricky Shanklin both of Kirby and Susan O’Neal of Ocracoke, N.C.; a sister, Phyllis Gurganus of Evansville, Ind.; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a very dear friend, Lucille Kesner.
A private burial is planned.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and all arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
