Robert (Bobby) W. Rinker, 74, of Gulfport, Miss., passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, under the loving care of his wife, family and hospice.
Born May 25, 1948, in Winchester Va., Bobby was the son of the late Loren W. Rinker and Betty Jean (Hott) Rinker and husband to Catherine (Cathy) who he married on Aug. 10, 2006.
He graduated from Hampshire High School in 1966 where he was a member of the track and cross-country teams. He and his 3 teammates held the school record in the mile relay for many years. He also enjoyed playing softball on Sundays for the Kirby team. Bobby retired as an electrical engineer from MGM Motion Pictures in Washington D.C. before moving with his wife to Gulfport. Bobby and Cathy enjoyed traveling, going on cruises and visits to the local casinos.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a special uncle Davis “Doc” Hott and a special cousin Henry Snider.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Cathy; son, Robert B. Rinker (Vanessa); daughters, Jennifer A. Rinker (T.J.) and Robin N. Martin (Aaron); stepsons, Lionel Kinler (Jessica) and Adam Kinler (Stacey) and stepdaughters, Tessie Kinler (Gene) and Sarah Johnson (Sherwood); 5 grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren and 1 step-greatgrandchild; mother-in-law, Catherine (Kay) Murr; brother-in-law, George David (Nicky); 2 sisters-in-law, Kim Reab (Ted) and Terri Bunton (Chris) along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving is a brother, Greg Rinker (Lisa); a sister, Lorna Rinker and special cousin, Myrna Snider.
At his request his body was cremated, and a memorial service will be held on Dec. 2, 2022, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home, 15452 O’Neal Road, Gulfport, MS followed by a service at 4 p.m. Interment will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, 8910 Carl Legett Road, Gulfport, MS.
Bradford O’Keefe Funeral Home, O’Neal Road, Gulfport is honored to serve the Rinker family.
