Allen Eugene Cheshire, Sr., 83, of Windy Acres, Junction, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at his residence while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle.
Born on Sept. 14, 1938, in Romney, he was a son of the late Lee Findley and Cora Edith Marie (Shanholtz) Cheshire. He was also preceded in death by 2 children, Allen E. Cheshire, Jr. and Noralee Cheshire; 4 brothers, Elden, Robert, Clarence and Garland Cheshire; and 4 sisters, Mildred Zirk, Betty Shockey, Maxine Leatherman and Charlotte "Jean" Pyles.
Mr. Cheshire grew up in Hampshire County, working hard on his family’s farm and helping with butchering hogs. He worked for Allen McKee in his slaughterhouse and for years worked for Homer Feller and Randolph Ewers in the apple orchards. He was also formerly employed with Shockey Brothers in Winchester, Va. and Rockingham Poultry in Edinburg, Va.
Allen loved spending time in the outdoors and especially loved the times he was able to spend with his grandchildren.
Surviving is his wife of 39 years, Juanita Kay (Nazelrod) Cheshire; his children, Richard Cheshire and wife Christy and David Cheshire and wife Michelle, all of Romney, Christopher Cheshire of Tennessee, Timothy Cheshire and wife Kristina of Junction and Jamie, Matthew and Kelly Kline, all of Petersburg; 4 grandchildren, Alex, Aiden, Katlynn and Corey Cheshire; and 2 stepgrandchildren, James Nazelrod, Jr. and Stephanie Roy. Also surviving is his brother, Harry Joe Cheshire of Cross Junction, Va., and several other grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
At Mr. Cheshire's request, there will be no visitation or services.
Private interment will be in Arnold Cemetery, Junction.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
