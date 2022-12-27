Elmer Theodore “Teddy” Rowzee, 92, of Romney, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care, Romney.
Born on May 19, 1930, in Points, he was the son of the late Oscar B. Rowzee and Iva M. (Fultz) Rowzee.
He retired in 1992 as an installer/repairman with GTE. He had worked for O’Sullivan Corp. Winchester Va. and Kinney Shoe, Romney. He served in the Army in the Korean War. He was a life member of American Legion Post 91, a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1101, a member of Loyal Order of Moose and a life member of Second Division U.S. Army K-Company.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice R. (Sowers) Rowzee; his siblings, Oscar B. Rowzee, Virginia Bowen and Ella Ramey.
He is survived by a brother, Roy D. Rowzee of Points.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, 155 E. Birch Lane, Romney with Pastor Mark James officiating. Interment will be in Indian Mound Cemetery, Romney. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to charity of your choice.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
