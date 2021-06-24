Tammy Sue Miller, 51, of Romney, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Born July 10, 1969, she was the daughter of the late Tommy A. Miller and Linda L. (Hose) Miller. Besides her parents Tammy is preceded in death by her sister, Trina L. Coates.
Tammy is survived by her fiancé of 17 years, Matt Durst of Romney; her brothers, Alan Miller of Romney and Fish Miller (Jessica) of Romney; her sister, Tina Miller (Claire) of Ridgeley; her nieces and nephews, Nicole Coates (Richard), Bubba Ellis, Allison Ellis (DJ), Alexis Wolford (Jeffrey), Alex Miller, Ryleigh Lewis, Oliver Miller, Lillian Miller and Cohen Wine; her great-nieces and nephews, Damien Largent, Victoria Largent, Liam Largent, Laklynn Wilson and Jeremiah Wolford. Tammy is also survived by two special friends, Mary Kirby and children of Romney and Margaret Adams of Texas, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Tammy was born and raised in Romney and graduated with the Class of 1987 from Hampshire High School. She had a way with people and consequently, never met a stranger. Her love of life and people, particularly children, were part of who she was. Tammy always put others ahead of herself with her kind, tender heart, and truly enjoyed the many years she spent babysitting and caring for family and friends. She memorialized much of her life with her camera, which was always in hand. Tammy’s pleasures were many. She loved music, singing, baking, and spending time with people, whether family or friends, she loved them all. Her caring nature extended to all her 4-legged friends as well, her dogs particularly. If Tammy wasn’t at home, it would be of little surprise to find her enjoying herself, and others, at the American Legion or the Romney Moose. Her home was easy to spot, always beautifully decorated for whatever season or event, and done so with a loving and colorful touch. She has left some broken hearts behind, however, her place in Heaven has been made even more beautiful with her being there.
Friends will be received on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. A memorial service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Dave Bradfield officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
