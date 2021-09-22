Justin Lee Boyer, 29, of Augusta, passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at his home.
Born on Oct. 6, 1991, in Winchester, Va., he was the son of Richard and Patricia Boyer of Augusta. He was a graduate of Hampshire High School, Class of 2010 and was currently working at Green Bay Packing Co., Winchester.
Justin will forever be known as a kind, caring, loving and good-hearted soul. His family watched him grow into quite the athlete, playing baseball, softball, football and on a bowling league. He never became a father but was a wonderful mentor to many children, especially his nephews, Alex, Ashton and Leelen.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his brother Russell and sister, Erica (fiancée Steven), all of Augusta; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at 5 p.m. at the home of his parents in Augusta.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
