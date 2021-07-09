Rosa May Saville, 91, of Rio, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehab Center, Baker.
Born on Sept. 27, 1929, in Old Fields, she was the daughter of the late Homer E. Weatherholtz and Martha V. Pratt.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Burl Charlton officiating. Interment will be in Asbury Cemetery, Baker.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.