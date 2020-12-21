Jerry Lee Martin, 62, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. He was born March 20, 1958, in Clarksburg, W.Va., a son to the late Emory L. Martin Sr., and Flora Maxine (Crimm) Martin.
Jerry is survived by 5 brothers, Emory L. Martin Jr. and wife Brenda of Hurricane, W.Va., Kenneth Martin and wife Cindy of Davis, W.Va., Doug Martin and partner Jeannette Ware of Davis, Lewis Pregley and wife Joanne of Rockville, Md. and Pat Pregley and wife JoJo of Davis; one twin sister, Terry Hull and husband Jim of Davis; one sister, Paula Lara and husband David of of Las Vegas, Nev.; special family members, Nancy Pregley and her son Fred Pregley of Spartan, NC; along with a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Bridget Kennard and Barb Bozic; 2 brothers, Frank Pregley and Gary Pregley and step-mother, Eileen Martin.
Jerry was a joy to everyone who met him. He enjoyed listening to music and singing. He loved spending time outdoors with his family going fishing, taking car rides and looking at the windmills. His favorite time of the year was Christmas and loved looking at all the Christmas lights. Above all, Jerry loved going to church with his family and praising the Lord.
Mr. Martin’s family would like to thank the staff at Potomac Highland Guild for their 15 years of wonderful care provided for Jerry.
Funeral services were conducted at Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, with Rev. Jay Bunting officiating. Interment followed in the Davis Cemetery. Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Martin family at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.