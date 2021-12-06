Iris Dawn Ferrell, 86, of Woodstock, Va., died on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery near Wardensville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville.
