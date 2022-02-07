Ashby Wilson Orndoff, 72, of Romney, died peacefully at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Ashby is the son of the late Carter A. Hott and Clara Ellis Orndoff. He is also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Richard Hannas and Delyle Orndoff; 3 sisters, Katherine Grapes, Audrey Rowzee and Gloria Corbin.
Ashby is survived by his daughter, Julia Ramos (husband Tony) of Romney; 2 sisters, Pauline Weasenforth of Keyser and Roxanna Hines of Romney; his beloved granddaughter, Holly Danielle Ramos; and Julia’s mother, Gloria Everett Hines. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and his furry friend, Angel.
Ashby was born and raised in Romney and went to work at a young age as a telephone lineman. From that job, he transitioned into tree work and spent a career climbing, pruning and supervising. Ashby was a unique, kind, loving and social creature. He never met a stranger and one never knew where or when Ashby was going to show up for a visit, and he could always be counted on to stick around for “last call.” Ashby enjoyed being a dad, and he had a long amicable relationship with Gloria, the mother of his beloved Julia. The apple of his eye, however, was his granddaughter Holly. Holly is deaf and communicates primarily by signing (which Ashby never learned to do) and her and her granddad had a special love language that enabled them to communicate and understand each other beautifully.
Ashby was a member of the Romney Moose, the VFW, the American Legion, and the Fraternal Royal Order of the Eagles in Cresaptown, Md. He was a familiar sight around Romney and his cheerful, upbeat character will be missed.
Ashby will be buried in a private, graveside service at Indian Mound Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Ashby’s memory to Hampshire County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 806, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.