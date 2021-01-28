Dorothy Rannells McCormick passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 23. Although she had retired to Florida, she spent many years in Hampshire County as a teacher at Slanesville Elementary and Capon Bridge Middle Schools, and was very active in the Women’s Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl Rannells, Jr.; her grandson, James “J.T.” Rouse; her brother George Cole; and her parents, Cortlen and Elizabeth Cole.
She is survived by her husband, Don McCormick; her children, Scot Rannells and Denise Rouse; her granddaughter and grand son-in-law, Veronica and Raul Arbuckle; her granddaughter, Brooke Arbuckle; and her close friend since kindergarten, Barbara Willson.
A viewing and service will be held in The Villages, Florida, followed by burial at Bushnell National Cemetery, on Monday, Feb. 1.
