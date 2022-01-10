Brittany Dawn Evans, 26, of Martinsburg, W.Va., died on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Frederick County, Va.
Brittany was born on Jan. 4, 1995, in Romney, the daughter of Laura Anne Evans of Martinsburg, Michael Scollick of Delray and James Ogletree of Winchester, Va. She graduated from Hampshire High School class of 2013 and received her associates degree from Potomac State College.
Brittany enjoyed life and everything in it including the outdoors, music, singing and most of all her dogs. She will be greatly missed by her family and her friends.
Surviving along with her mother and father are 3 sisters, Jennifer Scollick of Harrisonburg, Va., Stacey Shanholtz of Frederick, Md. and Kari Shank of Winchester, Va.; 3 brothers, Michael Scollick of Slanesville, Matthew Shanholtz of Augusta and Luke Evans of Martinsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Brittany's life was held on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge. Officiating was Pastor Lynn Wilson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Evans family by clicking the donate now tab at www.giffinfuneralhome.com or sending payment to the Evans Family, c/o Giffin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
