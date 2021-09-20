George Warn McKnew, 84, of Points, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Born on Sept. 1, 1937, in Annapolis, Md., he was the son of the late Roland McKnew and Ruth Downs McKnew.
George was a self-employed roofing contractor. He loved hunting, fishing, crabbing, farming and especially making hay.
Surviving is wife of 61 years, Patricia A. (Brock) McKnew; 1 daughter, Susan Keck of Arnold, Md.; 2 sons, William McKnew of Friendship, Md. and David McKnew of Arnold, Md.; 1 brother Charles McKnew (Renee) of Crownsville, Md.; and 2 sisters Nancy Dunn Florida and Virginia Edwards (Ed) of Hawaii; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Annapolis, on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at 1 p.m.
All arrangements are under the direction of the McKee Funeral Home of Augusta.
