Arthur Lee Mills III died peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at his home in Romney with his wife Kristie Mills by his side at the age of 63.
The son of Arthur and Ramona Mills of Romney, he was born March 7, 1958, in Johnson City, New York.
Art was a proud retiree of IBM, a hard working New Yorker at heart, a Giants and Yankees fan for life, and he was deeply loved by his family. Whether he was working, singing karaoke and dancing, or working out at the gym, he did it all with passion. He loved his family and was always bragging about his wife, children, and grandchildren. He would do anything to provide for them all, no matter how difficult.
He is survived by his wife Kristie Mills of Romney; children Arthur and Jennifer Mills of Lagrangeville, NY, Rockwell Mills of Winchester, Va., Adam Mills of Poughkeepsie, NY, Kristofer and Emilie Moon of Portsmouth, Va., Kyle and Haley Moon of Morgantown, W.Va., Sadie Moon and Samantha Moon of Romney; grandchildren, Jackson, Jameson and Layla Mills, Cevin and Sasha Mills, Evan, Evelyn and Scarlett Mills, and Raven and Allan Moon; his parents; and his sister RoseAnna Puffenbarger (Sam) and brother Albertus Mills; and 4 nieces and nephews.
At Arthur’s request, there will be no services held.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
